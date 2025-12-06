West Indies deprive NZ of victory in Christchurch test

West Indies player Justin Greaves celebrates scoring 200 runs. Photo: Getty Images

A defiant double-century from Justin Greaves has led the West Indies to a historic draw in the first cricket test against the Black Caps in Christchurch.

The Windies produced a fourth-innings miracle in their quest for 531, scoring a world record 457/6.

Greaves brought up his 200 from 387 balls in a marathon innings, backed up by Shai Hopes' 140 and Kemar Roach's unbeaten 58, as the visitors kept four wickets in hands to deny the Kiwis.

Both Nathan Smith and Matt Henry were unable to bowl for New Zealand on the final day, leaving Jacob Duffy, Michael Bracewell and Zak Foulkes to shoulder most of the overs.

Hope's century came to an end at 140, with wicketkeeper Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch from the bowling of Foulks, which looked to all but end West Indies' hopes of a day-five miracle.

However, no further breakthroughs would come, after Tevin Imlach departed for four, with Roach and Greaves delivering a partnership for the ages.

The second test of the three-match series begins in Wellington on Wednesday.