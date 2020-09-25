NZ Cricket gets go-ahead to host summer tours

International cricket is set to return to New Zealand shores. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket has received Government approval to host incoming tours from the West Indies and Pakistan.

David White

The tour details will be released next week but NZC chief executive David White has revealed details of the managed isolation and quarantine arrangements.

White said the teams will arrive into Auckland and will "most likely" be flown down to Christchurch on a chartered flight where they would be based during the quarantine period, which means Queenstown has been overlooked.

"We are just working through that with the Government and, if it is Christchurch then they will train at our high performance centre at Lincoln University," White said.

The West Indies and Pakistan will tour in November, December and January, and White is also confident tours from the Australian men and women’s sides, the English women and the Bangladesh men will also go ahead later in the summer.

New Zealand Cricket will foot the bill for the two weeks each squad is required to spend in isolation.

Those squads will be large as there is no capacity to fly in replacement players. And also White revealed the West Indies and Pakistan would play games against New Zealand A.

While it will be a costly exercise, White said it also offered a "financial life-line".

"International cricket funds the whole game of cricket in New Zealand, so it is very, very important for us."

The touring players will be able to train in small groups from day four assuming they return a negative test for Covid-19.

White also confirmed the Black Caps planned trip to Australia for one day matches in January has been axed due to the lengthy quarantine periods on either side of the Tasman.

Returning New Zealand IPL players will also have to go through two weeks quarantine.

The Black Caps have not played since mid-March when their tour of Australia was abandoned due to the pandemic.

— Additonal reporting Radio New Zealand