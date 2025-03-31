Oamaru go back-to-back in Borton Cup

Oamaru cricketers celebrate victory in the Borton Cup final on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Oamaru defended their Borton Cup title with a 35-run win over Union at Whitestone Contracting Oval on Saturday.

It secured a 37th North Otago senior premiership for the club.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Oamaru faced early pressure from Union’s bowling attack, falling to 29 for three after 16 overs on a slow outfield that made scoring difficult.

Stephan Grobler (17) and Luke Taylor (43) stabilised the innings with a partnership that took the score to 60 before Grobler’s dismissal.

Taylor then formed another partnership with Quinn Wardle until Taylor was dismissed with Oamaru at 82 for five.

Wardle, who contributed the second-highest score of 29, attempted to take control of the innings before becoming the final wicket to fall, Oamaru all out for 131 in 48 overs.

Union captain Blake James (two for eight from six overs) took early wickets, while Scott Kitto (three for 26 from eight) and Blake White (three for 27 from eight) triggered the final collapse.

In their chase, Union also struggled early but were kept in contention by James’ knock of 27.

When James fell to Nick Johnston, Union were 45 for three. Oamaru then introduced Grobler, who quickly claimed two wickets as Union slumped to 47 for five.

A crucial moment came when Brad Flint suffered an injury just before his second spell. James Ferris then stepped in admirably, quickly removing Scott Kitto and Fleming on the way to figures of four for 21 from seven overs.

Despite Kane Mclauchlan’s fighting 20, Grobler claimed the final wicket as Union fell for 96 in 32 overs.

Grobler finished with three for 23, sealing Oamaru’s back-to-back Borton Cup titles.

On the outer oval, Union claimed the Club30 title with a seven-wicket victory over Oamaru, while the Youth Blast final delivered a nail-biting finish as WBHS Johnson edged past St Kevin’s by one run in a thrilling super over decider.

By Scott Cameron