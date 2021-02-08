OCA mystified by attitude to Foxcroft

Dean Foxcroft

Bewildered.

That is how Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan is feeling after learning that seemingly every Tom, Dick and Harry is being let in to play sport in New Zealand yet a key member of the Otago Volts is stuck in South Africa.

The Highlanders have Japanese loose forward Kazuki Himeno coming to play for them this season while Newshub reported on Friday night the National Basketball League has been given approval to bring in overseas players for this year’s league, set to start in April.

But Otago is still without Dean Foxcroft who is still in South Africa and is not heading to New Zealand any time soon.

Immigration New Zealand has decided the South Africa-born all-rounder does not meet the criteria for a critical worker and therefore cannot return until border restrictions lift.

It is hard to argue against that but how then can overseas rugby players and basketballers get into the country?

It is the lack of consistency from the body which has left Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan bewildered.

"For me it is completely inconsistent," Coggan said.

"We’ve tried and tried and gone down so many different avenues to get Dean back and we just haven’t got any support.

"We’ve made requests to the government agencies but it is all to no avail."

Coggan said "the door was closed" to Foxcroft in mid-January.

While unhappy with the decision, there was no choice but to move on. But the recent decision to grant foreign basketballers exemptions to enter the country has, in Coggan’s opinion, highlighted the inconsistencies once again.

"We believe Dean has the potential to play international cricket for New Zealand.

"And as part of the process of supporting his return to New Zealand we did go to New Zealand Cricket and a high-level official gave us a reference for Dean which was very glowing and indicted he was a player of interest for the future.

"He is a young fellow who is still paying taxes and for expenses in New Zealand. It is really, really disappointing."

The former under-19 South African representative was named Otago batsman of the year last season.

He scored 269 runs in the Super Smash at an average of 67.25 last season.

And he was just as impressive in the one-day competition as well. He scored 406 runs at an average of 50.75.

The 22-year-old right-hander returned to South Africa in March to sit exams and visit family and friends.

He had planned to return in June to take up his playing contract.

While he has been waiting hopefully in South Africa to return, New Zealand has hosted inbound tours from the West Indies and Pakistan.

"I know the international cricket games are good for the economy and for New Zealand Cricket," Foxcroft told the Otago Daily Times in December.

" But I would love to be able to get the same opportunity as them.

"In a way it feels unfair because I still pay rent, insurance and tax, so I do consider myself a Kiwi."