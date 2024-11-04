One for history books as NZ sweeps series

gettyimages-2181964629.jpg Black Cap Ajaz Patel is embraced by his team-mates after their thrilling 25-run win over India in the third and final test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai yesterday. Patel took six wickets as his side sealed a historic 3-0 test sweep in India. It is the first time India has lost a series 3-0 at home. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India as the Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to secure a 25-run victory on day three of the third and final cricket test in Mumbai yesterday.

The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma’s side will be feeling the pressure ahead of a challenging five-match series in Australia starting later this month.

Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29 for five on a turning Wankhede Stadium track.

Man-of-the-match Ajaz Patel claimed six for 57, his second five-wicket haul in the match, while fellow spinner Glenn Phillips took three for 42 to help skittle the hosts again for a famous win.

"It’s seriously special first of all to win a test match here at this historic ground but also to win a series 3-0," said Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings.

"It’s something you dream of. To come over here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world-class Indian team," Mitchell said.

"... We’re just a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world."

The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

New Zealand’s maiden series triumph in India going back to 1955 also snapped the hosts’ home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

"Losing a series, losing a test match is never easy. It’s not easily digested. But we didn’t play our best cricket and we accept that. New Zealand played better than us throughout," Sharma said.