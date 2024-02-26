Only bits of games played as rain arrives

Wet weather forced Dunedin club cricket to be abandoned on Saturday.

But before the rain really set in, most games got through about 20 overs of play.

Albion Eagles got off to a great start against the North East Valley Swans at Bishop Court.

They finished up at 100 for the loss of none.

Otago Volt Luke Georgeson — fresh off scoring a century in the Ford Trophy — finished 45 not out and teamed up with Queenstown teenager Hugo Bogue, who has been making a name for himself with the bat, who finished on 53 not out.

CDK Demon Dogs had reached 111 for four in their 16 overs against Taieri at Brooklands.

Otago Volts wicket keeper Max Chu finished not out after he banged 66 off 49 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes.

Nick Tapper added 23 runs before he was taken lbw by Kyle Hastie.

Otago Volts bowler Ben Lockrose, Regan Flaws and Ben McCall took the other wickets for Taieri.

Green Island finished their game with 60 for two against University Grange.

Opener Brad Kneebone finished 25 not out and Jed Mockford added 19 before he was caught by Ollie Louden.

Bowler Ishaan Silva picked up two wickets for University Grange.