Opener sticking to aggressive tactics

Otago top order batsman Hamish Rutherford fields the ball during a training session at the University of Otago Oval yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago opener Hamish Rutherford has not given a single thought to changing his approach.

The hard-hitting Volts left-hander is such a crucial cog in the line-up he could perhaps afford to take a little longer before unleashing.

But in his mind there is no room for doubt.

The powerplay presents such a brief and valuable window, you cannot afford to hesitate.

You do not want to lose the opportunity to take toll of the fielding restrictions and the hard ball at the beginning of an innings.

But despite the batting line-up not playing as well as it could, Rutherford will not be adopting a more conservative approach.

The 31-year-old has got his strike rate (153.40) up to impressive heights but is averaging under 20 in the tournament this season and would have liked to have more impact.

"As a batter you are always looking for more runs regardless of how you are going," he said.

"I’d like more runs and to be able to deliver match-winning performances for the team which I haven’t done to date."

He did play a winning hand earlier in the tournament with a rapid knock of 49 against Northern Districts earlier this month.

But in the last four matches he has had a lean run and the Volts’ prospects rest heavily on his shoulders.

Neil Broom is another highly-prized wicket and has been in decent form at the top of the order.

But for the Volts to post more competitive totals they need both of their stars firing and players such as Anaru Kitchen and Nick Kelly chipping in around them.

"We just haven’t quite been as good as we were last year [as a batting unit]," he said.

"But in all honesty we were very, very good last year and to live up to those expectations was always going to be tough.

"We haven’t been quite as good but there is still three games and then the one-dayers to lead into.

"If we can get some nice momentum out of these games we can go into those firing."

The Volts retain a slim chance of making the Super Smash playoffs. But they have to win their remaining round-robin games — beginning with Canterbury at Hagley Oval tomorrow night — and rely on other results.

In that sense the team has nothing to lose.

But either way, Rutherford was not planning on changing his plan of attack.

"You’ve just got to trust in what you’ve been doing and hopefully it [form] turns.

"My role in the team is to get us off to a [good] start. That’s my job and I haven’t quite been delivering it as well as I’d like."

The Volts have named an unchanged line-up for their match against Canterbury.

Coach Rob Walter made several changes to the side for the last game and said further changes would be counterproductive.

That means wicketkeeper Max Chu will get another run behind the stumps and Josh Finnie will retain his spot in the middle order.