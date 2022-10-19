Otago building strong lead over Auckland

Otago's Dean Foxcroft finished day two on 31 not out. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Bat on and on and on. That is plan A for the Otago Volts tomorrow.

They have moved into a commanding 213-run lead with two days remaining in their opening Plunket Shield game of the season against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Spearhead Jacob Duffy nabbed a five-for to help manoeuvre the Volts to the top of the clinch.

Travis Muller kept the Aces pinned down with a haul of four wickets as well.

Auckland was dismissed for a paltry 139 in reply to the Volts’ first innings tally of 261.

It was a big deficit in a low-scoring game.

Otago lost early wickets trying to build on its advantage. It slumped to 47 for three before Dean Foxcroft and Thorn Parkes got set.

Parkes made his maiden half-century in the first innings and played nicely for his 22 not out.

Foxcroft got two very dirty inside edges which could have ended badly for the batter but rolled to the rope instead.

He got a questionable decision in the first innings, so he had earned some good luck and will resume tomorrow on 31 with Otago 91 for three.

Auckland began the day in a whole heap of Barney Rubble at nine for three. Duffy had been on target late on day one and took all three.

The Aces tried to wriggle out from underneath a size 14.

That boot was on Travis Muller this time.

He was the most successful of the Otago bowlers on day two, picking up four for 41.

But Michael Rae struck first, the fast bowler nicking out Robbie O’Donnell for 26.

Sean Solia followed shortly after for 24. Muller hit the top of off with a little help from the inside edge.

George Worker and Ryan Harrison staged a revival of sorts. The pair put on 70 for the seventh wicket.

Muller put a stop to it. He nicked out Harrison for 19 and Worker swung a catch to Jake Gibson on 52.

The tail curled. Duffy came back to wrap up the innings and claim his 10th first-class five-wicket bag.

The 28-year-old has 205 wickets for the province now.

His 200th came at the end of last season, which was a tough one for the former Volts captain. But he has made a positive start to this season — his five for 27 from 17.1 overs an early warning for the country’s leading batters.

In the other games, Central Districts posted 302 against Canterbury at Saxton Oval. Bowler Brett Randell was the unlikely hero with 90 not out, his highest first-class score.

Matt Henry nabbed four wickets for the visitors in a solid outing. Canterbury is 103 for two in reply.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington has moved into a healthy position against Northern Districts. Centuries from Rachin Ravindra (126) and Tom Blundell (102) helped the home team build 145-run first innings lead.

Northern is 10 without loss in its second dig.