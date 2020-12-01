Rain cuts final T20 short

Rain had the final say in the third T20 between the Black Caps and West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

Just 2.2 overs were able to be completed, with rain arriving just after 7pm, and never relenting enough to allow the players back on the field.

The West Indies were at 25-1 when the rain fell, with Lockie Ferguson having continued his impressive series by picking up the wicket of Brandon King.

The Black Caps claim the series 2-0 after their earlier victories in Auckland and Mount Maunganui, with Ferguson named Player of the Series.

The teams now prepare for the first test, which starts on Thursday.