Rain has final say in N. Otago

All games in North Otago were abandoned on Saturday when prolonged rain after 2pm forced an early finish.

Glenavy looked to be set for a good total against St Kevin’s after openers Matt Tangney (22) and Hamish McCulloch put on 72 runs for the opening wicket in 19 overs. St Kevin’s then responded with two quick wickets to leave Glenavy 92 for two after 22.2 overs when players were forced from the field. McCulloch was 56 not out at the close of play.

At Milner Park, seventh-placed Waitaki Boys’ batted first against the top-of-the-table Oamaru.

Opener Hunter Wardle continued his fine form in recent weeks finishing with 51 not out in the school’s total of 88 for two in 25 overs before the players left the field.

With sixth-placed Valley and fifth-placed Albion both desperate for points, the game at Weston continued for a longer period than the other games when the rain started to fall.

Albion batted first and looked to push the pace throughout their innings. This allowed Valley to make inroads into the Albion batting, with only Tarras Beadsmore (29) making double figures in his side’s 103 for nine.

But an entertaining last-wicket stand from Aneesh Bose — who scored 34 not out off 26 balls — and Anthony Docherty (20 off 15) then put on 51. Albion were all out for 154 in 28.3 overs.

For Valley, Lochie Mavor took three for 48 from his 10 overs, George Mavor three for 27 off five and Jack Cameron three for 36 off eight.

The game was abandoned after Albion finished their innings.

With four rounds left before the playoffs, Oamaru is on top with 28 points, St Kevin’s have 24 points, Union 22, Glenavy 18, Valley 12 and Albion and Waitaki 8.

— Scott Cameron