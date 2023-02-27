Ravindra on fire against Volts

The Wellington Firebirds have bruised with the bat to put a dent in the Otago Volts' run chase.

The visitors put on a masterclass at the crease, but it was a punishing partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Nick Kelly that did the most damage at the University Oval today.

They combined for a 148-run partnership for the third wicket to gallop ahead during day three of the Plunket Shield match.

Their contribution pushed Wellington to a buffer of more than 400 runs when it declared for 336.

Kelly smacked 63 runs off 117 balls against his former side - but it was young Ravindra who stole the show.

The left-hander was lethal and showed his endurance, spending five hours at the crease during his 118-run knock.

While the Firebirds might have taken the game through the middle, it was the Volts who make the first break.

All-rounder Jake Gibson took the first scalp of Liam Georgeson (13), when the Firebirds' opener gently nudged his shot to Glen Phillips at slip.

It was a cracking start for the Volts, taking a wicket in the third over of the day, and Travis Muller backed it up five overs later.

Troy Johnson clipped the ball to wicketkeeper Max Chu and was sent packing for four.

That had the Firebirds stunted at two for 42 - but they came back with fight.

Kelly came to the crease, settled into his partnership with Ravindra, and as wickets stopped falling, the runs ramped up.

They put on a partnership that wounded the home side, going 39 overs without picking up a wicket.

He was finally dismissed for 63 off 117 balls in the 59th over, when he smacked a Phillips delivery to Muller.

Ravindra tempered his innings with well-timed shots, including 14 fours and one six, to bring up his sixth first-class century.

When it felt like Ravindra was settling in for the long haul, he hit Jarrod McKay’s ball high in the air and started to make his way back to the sheds before it had even landed in Hamish Rutherford’s hands.

He finished his excellent spell with 118 runs from 204 balls.

McKay was the best of the bowlers for the Volts, taking three for 52 in his 14 overs.

The Volts utilised eight bowlers to try slow Wellington’s run rate, with Phillips, Muller, Gibson and Jacob Duffy taking one a piece.

Duffy picked up his 250th first-class wicket, dismissing Nathan Smith for 19, while Muller was economical, producing seven maidens during his 15 overs.

The Firebirds then declared at 336 for seven.

The Volts began their search to eat into the Firebirds' deficit. But they crumbled when Rutherford was bowled by Logan van Beek in the second over, leaving the Volts five for one.

Big-hitter Dean Foxcroft joined Thorn Parkes and started to show some promise.

The Volts finished 21 for one at stumps. They require 397 runs to win on the final day tomorrow.