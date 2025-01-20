Resilient Sparks bounce back in emphatic style

Otago Sparks batter Bella James plays a shot during her innings of 40 in the Super Smash game against Wellington at the University Oval on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Otago Sparks can clearly add resilience to the long list of their other positive attributes this season.

Two days after a very poor performance in their first Super Smash game at the University Oval, they returned to the venue to post a thoroughly professional victory on Saturday.

The Sparks restricted the Wellington Blaze to 120 for five off their 20 overs, and chased it down for the loss of just three wickets with two full overs to spare.

It was an excellent way to rebound from their loss to the Northern Brave, and that made it two straight wins over the old enemy after Wellington had previously held a bit of an iron grip on the rivalry.

A mark of a balanced bowling attack is that you do not really have any of them to highlight.

That was the case on Saturday as five different Sparks bowlers took one wicket, and four conceded fewer than seven runs an over.

Wellington’s batters got a bunch of good starts but found themselves squeezed by the efficient home attack and managed just 25 off the first set of powerplay overs.

Danger woman Melie Kerr nudged and nurdled her way to 22 off a relatively pedestrian 27 balls before she mis-hit Felicity Robertson to mid-off, and fellow opener Rebecca Burns looked primed to get going on 31 off 33 balls when she skewed one off Kirstie Gordon.

Wellington had plenty of wickets in hand but were running out of overs.

Sophie Devine top-scored with 38 off 35, and Jess Kerr contributed a run-a-ball 13, but the Blaze must have walked off feeling they were 20 runs short of a really competitive total.

And so it proved.

Otago openers Suzie Bates and Bella James effectively put the result beyond doubt when they put on 77 from nine overs.

Both batted with intent, accuracy and innovation, both stroked five boundaries — including some lovely straight shots — and both faced 30 balls.

Bates, who has won and done everything in her remarkable career but would no doubt welcome a chance to win another trophy, had reached 36 when she block-batted a Nicole Baird delivery straight to Kerr.

Olivia Gain went almost immediately when she got tangled up a little and was bowled by Kerr, and James’ excellent effort was halted on 40 when she was bowled — after a chunky edge — by Baird.

That threatened to be a speed wobble for the Sparks, but the baton was calmly accepted by Caitlin Blakely (27 not out) and Polly Inglis (12 not out), who guided the home side to victory.

It was a high score in the Super Smash for James, whose excellent summer continues after making her debut for the White Ferns.

"It was nice to spend some time with Suzie in the middle and build a really good partnership," she told TVNZ.

"A couple of times, I was probably trying to play too many aggressive shots, so it was about earning the right for a one and just keeping things really simple."

The Sparks have an imposing 10-point lead at the top of the women’s Super Smash table, although other teams have games in hand.

Otago are on the road this week to play Auckland (Thursday) and Northern (Saturday).

BLAZE

A Kerr c Gordon b Robertson 22 (27)

R Burns c Browning b Gordon 31 (33)

S Devine c Black b Jensen 38 (35)

J Kerr c Bates b Carson 13 (13)

C King c Robertson b Black 6 (9)

J McFadyen not out 0 (2)

X Jetly not out 1 (1)

Extras (3 lb, 6 w) 9

Total (for 5 wickets; 20 overs) 120

Fall: 1/40, 2/61, 3/96, 4/108, 5/119.

Bowling: E Black 4-0-18-1 (2wd), H Jensen 4-0-22-1 (2wd), K Gordon 4-0-20-1 (1wd), E Carson 4-0-28-1, A Browning 2-0-16-0 (1wd), F Robertson 2-0-13-1.

SPARKS

S Bates c A Kerr b Baird 36 (30)

I James b Baird 40 (30)

O Gain b A Kerr 2

C Blakely not out 27

P Inglis not out 12

Extras (4 lb, 2 w) 6

Total (for 3 wickets; 18 overs) 123

Fall: 1/77, 2/80, 3/86.

Bowling: J Kerr 4-0-26-0, S Devine 3-0-24-0, X Jetly 3-0-26-0 (2wd), A Kerr 4-0-23-1, N Baird 4-0-20-2.

Result: Otago won by seven wickets.

