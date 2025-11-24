Williamson back in Black Caps test squad

Kane Williamson will return to the test side for his first match in nearly a year. Photo: Getty Images

Pace trio Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner have been rewarded for strong form with a spot in the Black Caps’ 14-strong squad for the first test against West Indies in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s leading run-scorer, Kane Williamson, has also returned after missing the test series in Zimbabwe during the winter.

Otago seamer Duffy and Canterbury all-rounder Foulkes made their test debuts together in Zimbabwe in August.

Foulkes claimed nine for 75 in the game, which were the best match figures by a Black Caps on test debut.

Duffy has been in irrepressible form with the white ball, particularly during the T20 series against the West Indies, where he nabbed 10 wickets and was named player of the series.

Tickner returns to the test side for the first time since 2023.

He was named player of the match in back-to-back performances against England during the recent ODI series.

Matt Henry will spearhead the attack, which also includes Wellington’s Nathan Smith.

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O’Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were not considered for selection due to injury, while towering seamer Kyle Jamieson and all-rounder Glenn Phillips continue to build their match fitness as part of a managed return to the test format.

Key batter Daryl Mitchell has been selected, though. He is recovering from a minor groin injury he suffered during the first ODI against the West Indies in mid-November.

Black Caps coach Rob Walter was thrilled to have Williamson back.

The 35-year-old, who recently retired from T20 international cricket, has not played a test in almost a year.

“Kane’s ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the test group,” Walter said.

“He’s had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he’s looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first test.”

Foulkes’ performance in Zimbabwe earlier in the year demanded selection, while Walter said Duffy and Tickner were experienced domestic campaigners.

“Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level.

“They’ve impressed in their white-ball opportunities so far this summer and we back them to do so in the test arena if called upon.”

The first test starts in Christchurch at Hagley Oval on December 2.

Black Caps test squad

Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

— Allied Media