Robertson reflects on tough season for depleted Sparks

Felicity Robertson finds the boundary during a Super Smash match against the Northern Brave at the University Oval last month. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Otago Sparks captain Felicity Robertson believes her side is well-placed to grow and get better.

She is not sure whether she will be part of that future, though.

The 31-year-old former White Ferns all-rounder was perplexed when she missed selection for the North v South series in Nelson in December.

She had enjoyed a strong campaign for Otago in 2024-25, helping the Sparks defend their one-day title.

But when she was overlooked for the important development series, she contacted New Zealand Cricket for a please-explain and was told she needed to be more dynamic with the bat.

"I asked the question and was really grateful to get the feedback, which just gives me things to go away and work on," she said.

"It was difficult to swallow initially. But for me and my kind of competitive nature, I took the feedback and worked really hard over winter and got the appropriate coaches on board.

"I worked a lot with Amy Satterthwaite up here in Christchurch and just kind of talked about how I could do things a little bit differently, hit it harder, and when the ball is there to hit, actually whack it.

"I don't think I've managed to fully grasp the power hitting as well as I'd hoped, but there's definitely been improvements, which is nice in terms of the work that I put in last year."

Robertson has been the best of the Otago batters this season. She has scored 292 runs at an average of 36.50 and a fair strike rate of 78.70.

She stroked a century against Central Districts to set up a huge win. That innings featured 15 fours — she was proud of some of that power-hitting.

The Sparks have had a disappointing campaign, though.

They will round out the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with back-to-back matches against Canterbury in Dunedin this weekend.

It is a bottom-of-the-table clash — which represents quite a tumble for the Sparks, who were chasing a third consecutive title.

They have been off the pace, winning just two of their eight games. Last season, they won nine of their 10 round-robin games and showed enormous resilience to win the final against Auckland despite a crippling series of injuries.

Robertson was disappointed her side was not in the mix for the final but remained largely upbeat.

"I guess it's been a year where we've had some really close games in both formats, which could have gone either way," she said.

"It's obviously been tricky. We have been without Suzie Bates and Eden Carson for the majority of the season."

Add in the retirement of Hayley Jensen, and the Sparks were stripped of three of their best players.

If you look at the Sparks’ season through that filter, it is not surprising they have not been able to produce the same results.

Robertson said the trio’s absence "created an opportunity for the younger ones to step up".

"We've had a few new faces, the likes of PJ Watkins and Louisa Kotkamp and Chloe Dearness being regulars in the team throughout the whole season.

"So that's given them an opportunity to have some regular game time and I certainly know that they've learned a lot.

"Basically, it has been a year of rebuilding. Obviously, we've had a new coach in the mix.

"He's built a good competitive environment.

"Everyone's worked really hard. And I think over the next couple of years the girls will just keep getting better and better."

They might have to do that without the Christchurch-based Robertson, who was non-committal when asked if she was returning next summer.

"We'll kind of see how we go.

"I’m just kind of taking it season by season at the moment.

"I would say I'm still really enjoying it, and obviously we've got at least a couple of games to focus on the next two days and, yeah, see what the next year brings."

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Dunedin, today and tomorrow

Otago: Felicity Robertson (captain), Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Isy Parry, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Anna Browning, PJ Watkins, Emma Black, Chloe Deerness, Louisa Kotkamp, Anika Todd.

Canterbury: Kate Anderson (captain), Kate Chandler, Darcy Prasad, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Kate Irwin, Missy Banks, Abigail Hotton, Sarah Asmussen, Libby Stead, Stella Cornelius, Izzy Fox, Ciara Hartland.