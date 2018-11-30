Smith has stepped up with bat, ball

Otago seamer Nathan Smith in action during a training session at Logan Park earlier this week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Nathan Smith opens the bowling. He bats in the top five. He is in the leadership group. He bowls during the death. He has scored critical runs. He is just 20 years old.

That says it all, really. The Otago all-rounder is quite an extraordinary young cricketer.

Last summer, he missed the entire one-day campaign. He picked up a rib injury after the opening two first-class games and spent eight weeks on the sideline.

It was a disappointing setback but he impressed during the preseason and has been an integral member of the squad this summer.

Arguably, Otago coach Rob Walter took a huge leap of faith when he promoted Smith to No4 in the batting order.

Opener Hamish Rutherford had just been called into the New Zealand A line-up and most had to shuffle up the order one place.

But for Smith, who started the season at No8, it was a substantial promotion.

He had scored a nice 40-odd a game earlier but his record did not seem to warrant such an elevation. He had not played much one-day cricket, and before this season had barely scored any runs.

He absolutely shone, stroking a career-high 71. Otago lost the game but Smith's innings vindicated Walter's decision.

While it may have seemed like a punt to those on the periphery of the side, Walter had no doubt Smith had the ability.

"I know what I'm looking at when I see him bat," Walter said.

"He has an excellent technique and I've been pretty sure right from the outset that I knew this guy could bat.

"It was just about giving him an opportunity to do that. It was no surprise to see him scoring runs but great to see him do it."

For Smith, knowing he has the backing of the coach gave him that extra confidence he needed.

"I love taking on the opportunity," Smith said.

"And it probably suits my game a little bit better up the top as well as I take a little bit of time to get going.

"I feel really comfortable near the top of the order. I spent a lot of time there for the under-19s, so it is a little bit familiar."

The former New Zealand under-19 representative has scored some important runs. But it is the runs he has prevented being scored which have had an even bigger impact.

In the final round-robin game against Auckland, he bowled the penultimate over and conceded just five runs.

That left the Aces needing 16 off the last over and they fell short.

He also took the final wicket to seal a thrilling seven-run win against Wellington in round six.

That win probably did more for Otago's belief that any other. The Volts were smashed at the Basin Reserve earlier in the tournament when Wellington recorded a massive 193-run win.

That humiliating loss may have sunk the team last season but the Volts rallied with four wins on the trot to set up their run to the final.

"I think we just have a lot of buy-in this season. We don't have the superstars and that has sort of worked in our favour," Smith said.

"No-one is too big for their boots here and we are just enjoying being around each other. I think that is the main difference."

The Volts will host Wellington in the final at the University of Otago Oval tomorrow.

It is the first one-day final in Dunedin since February 2007.

Otago has added spinner Ben Lockrose to an otherwise unchanged squad, while Wellington is expected to name the same 13.