Daniel Vettori inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Daniel Vettori during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Auckland. Photo: Reuters.

Former Black Cap Daniel Vettori is among seven new inductees added to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

ICC chair Jay Shah welcomed the new members at a gala event at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Vettori played 442 matches for New Zealand - 113 tests, 296 ODIs and 34 T20Is.

Since his retirement in 2015, Vettori has coached with national teams like Australia and in several franchise leagues.

The other inductees were Matthew Hayden, Hashim Amla, MS Dhoni, Graeme Smith, Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor.

Daniel Vettori

113 tests - 4531 runs at an average of 30, 362 wickets

295 ODIs - 2253 runs at 17.33, 305 wickets

34 T20Is - 205 runs at 12.81, 38 wickets

An outstanding left-arm spin bowler who was a more than handy middle to lower-order batter.

Vettori paved out an excellent career, one of just three players to score 4000 runs and take 300 wickets in test cricket.

He was also an excellent captain for the Black Caps, taking over from Stephen Fleming and leading the side to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2009.

Now an assistant coach with the Australian team, Vettori was in London to receive his Hall of Fame induction in person.

"Looking at the past inductees of the ICC Hall of Fame, one can see the outstanding talent and contribution they made to the growth and popularity of the game," Vettori said. "To gain recognition alongside them is simply overwhelming and I can't find words to describe the feeling."

Matthew Hayden

103 tests - 8625 runs at an average of 50.73

161 ODIs - 6133 runs at 43.80

9 T20Is - 308 runs at 51.33

A powerful opening batter who intimidated the best fast bowlers in the world.

With a whopping 30 test centuries and an average greater than 50, Hayden's outstanding numbers in the longest format speak for themselves.

The left-hander was just as adept in the 50-over game, smashing three centuries alone at the 2007 edition of the men's Cricket World Cup to finish the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

It was the second of two World Cup titles that Hayden helped Australia win, and the burly opener has since turned into a highly respected commentator.

Hashim Amla

124 tests - 9282 runs at an average of 46.64

181 ODIs - 8113 runs 49.46

44 T20Is - 1277 runs 33.60

A calm and composed top-order batter.

Amla's overall record was top class in test cricket and perhaps even more outstanding in the 50-over format as the underrated right-hander scored bulk runs against every opposition and in all conditions.

With a superb cover drive and a trademark leg-side flick, Amla was a mode of consistency and a reliable member of a powerful South African side that scaled the heights to become the top-ranked test team during his long and distinguished career.

Amla dominated bowling attacks for much of his 15-year international career, becoming the first South African to score a triple century when he hit an unbeaten 311 against England in 2012 when he was at the top of his game.

A total of 55 international centuries shows exactly how good Amla was.

MS Dhoni in action for India at the Cricket World Cup in 2015. Photo: Getty Images

90 tests - 4876 runs at an average of 38.08, 294 dismissals

350 ODIs - 10,773 runs at 50.57, 444 dismissals

98 T20Is - 1617 runs at 37.60, 91 dismissals

MS Dhoni produced many highlights throughout his lengthy international career.

His most memorable came when he produced one of his trademark helicopter shots when hitting the winning runs for India at the 2011 Cricket World Cup, but there was so much more to the inspirational skipper.

Dhoni was ahead of his time with the way he kept wickets in all formats, but perhaps excelled most against the white ball, well-renowned for his ability to time a run chase to perfection in the dying overs.

The Indian great remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments, having led India to success at the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Graeme Smith

117 tests - 9265 runs at an average of 48.25, 8 wickets

197 ODIs - 6989 runs at 37.98, 18 wickets

33 T20Is - 982 runs at 31.67

A superb opening batter and arguably an even better captain.

Smith forged a great career as a tough and uncompromising top-order batter and was thrust into the captaincy role he relished at the young age of 22.

He excelled in this position in what was a high-class South African side, and hit new heights as a batter while captaining the team.

Sana Mir

120 ODIs - 1630 runs at an average of 17.91, 151 wickets

106 T20Is - 802 runs at 14.07, 89 wickets

Sana Mir becomes the first Pakistan women to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, following a superb international career.

With more than 200 international wickets against the white ball, Mir is renowned for her work on the field and off the field.

She was well-known for her strong stance on body shaming, prioritising mental health and helping people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and fulfils a childhood dream by joining the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sarah Taylor

10 tests - 300 runs at an average of 18.75, 20 dismissals

126 ODIs - 4056 runs at 38.26, 138 dismissals

90 T20Is - 2177 runs at 29.02, 74 dismissals

One of the most talented female players in recent times, England's star keeper-batter Sarah Taylor joins the ICC Hall of Fame following a 14-year international career.

While Taylor was renowned for her sensational glovework behind the stumps and her trademark leg-side stumpings, she was also an extremely capable top-order batter and her record in big games was further indication of this.

Taylor played a major role in helping England win the double of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, and then stepped up once again at the backend of the 2017 50-over World Cup triumph on home soil by top-scoring for her side in the semi-final victory over South Africa, and then producing an equally important innings of 45 in the title decider with India.