Sparks need win, tie or washout

The Otago Sparks will have to work for a place in the elimination final on Friday.

Northern Districts kept their playoff prospects alive with a 39-run win over Auckland on Saturday.

That set up what is effectively a knockout match in Dunedin today between the Sparks and the Brave.

Had the Brave lost, the Sparks would have been through to the playoffs regardless of the outcome today.

A washout or tie will be enough for the Sparks go through. There is rain in the forecast as well.

But the Sparks are fresh from a convincing six-wicket win over Central Districts in Dunedin on Friday and will start as favourites.

They beat the Brave by nine wickets (DWL method) in Hamilton earlier in the month.

Sparks captain Suzie Bates stroked an undefeated 41 from 40 balls in pursuit of a modest victory tally of 95.

She will be key again. The veteran opener is the competition’s leading scorer with 390 runs at an average of 65 and the Sparks lean heavily on her.

The 36-year-old has scored more than a third of the Sparks’ total runs in the campaign.

The other player who shapes as a major threat is swing bowler Emma Black.

She flies under the national radar but has snapped up 13 wickets at an average of 14.77 in the campaign.

She often gets so much swing it is hard to control for her.

But when she gets it on target, she can be deadly.

Marama Downes has been in even better form for the Northern Brave, though.

The strike bowler took five for 12 in the win against Auckland and has 14 wickets at 11.36 this season.

That kind of form ought to get you noticed by the national selectors.

Batting-wise, Northern rely on Caitlin Gurrey, Chamari Athapaththu and Eimear Richardson to do the bulk of the scoring, while Jess Watkin is also dangerous.

Former Sparks all-rounder Marina Lamplough has put in some handy performances with both the ball and bat as well.

Wellington have qualified top and will host the final on Sunday.

The Otago Volts are out of contention and will complete their season with a home fixture against Northern Districts today.

Long-serving opener Hamish Rutherford announced he will retire following the game, so it will be the last chance for Volts fans to see him bat.

Super Smash

Dunedin, 12.30pm

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (captain), Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw, Felicity Robertson, Linsey Smith, PJ Watkins.

Northern: Eimeear Richardson (captain), Chamari Athapathtu, Caitlin Gurrey, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Marina Lamplough, Eve Wolland, Carol Agafili, Marama Downes, Holly Topp, Shriya Naidu, Lucy Boucher.

