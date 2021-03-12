Sparks to seek elusive 50-over win

Sparks coach Craig Cumming

The Otago Sparks have been boosted by the return of a couple of internationals.

The down side is Wellington’s ranks are likely to swell with quality cricketers as well.

White Ferns Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen have been named in the Sparks squad for its final two one-day matches of the season.

Both games are against the Wellington Blaze at the Basin Reserve.

The home side’s team was not available yesterday. But Sparks coach Craig Cumming expects the line-up will include the likes of Sophie Devine and the Kerr sisters Jess and Melie.

"It is nice to welcome back Katey and Hayley. They are a big part of our side," Cumming said.

"It is the last weekend of the 50-over competition and we are set for probably the biggest test as well.

"It is the perfect way for us to measure where we are."

Where the Sparks are is in last position. They have lost all eight one-dayers this season and have not won a game in the tournament since 2019.

They are closing in on 20 consecutive losses in the format.

"When you look at the match-ups this weekend we probably shouldn’t win," Cumming said.

"But that does not mean we can’t do a whole lot of things well which I know we’ve been doing ... and I’m delighted with where we are as a side now compared with the start of the season.

"If you look at the season as a whole, we have had wins in the Super Smash.

"We were under-prepared in the early part of the Hallyburton [50-over competition]. We should have picked up a win near the end of the last round but we did not quite get there."

With Martin and Jensen returning, Sophie Gray misses out and Gemma Adams is injured.

The Sparks will have a lot more batting power at their disposal, but who bats where has not been finalised.

"Not sure yet. It is important we look at the match-ups ... but Bella [James] did a good job opening in one of the games against Northern Districts. She got a really good run-a-ball 50 and has enjoyed that role.

"We’ve got options at the top of the order, we’ve just got to see what works best for us and our players."

Otago Sparks

To play Blaze

Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Katey Martin (c), Hayley Jensen, Polly Inglis, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Saffron Wilson.