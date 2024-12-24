Sparks shape as strong contenders

Volts batter Dean Foxcroft blasts through the offside against the Stags in their Super Smash game at University Oval in January. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

2023-24: Fourth

Key players: Suzie Bates has long been the mainstay, but the Sparks are not as reliant on the dominant opener as they used to be. White Ferns spinner Eden Carson, all-rounders Hayley Jensen and Anna Browning are major threats, and Olivia Gain and Bella James can clout the ball. Weapons throughout, really.

The oil: Have been in impressive form in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) and shape as strong contenders. Very unlucky to miss the playoffs last year. Stick a lazy fiver on them.

Volts

2023-24: Fifth

Key players: Black Cap Glenn Phillips should be available for the later stages, and he will have a big impact if he plays. Other than that, the Volts will build their games around Dean Foxcroft — he averages more than 40 in the format which is world-class — and veteran seamer Jacob Duffy will lead the attack.

The oil: Lack the firepower of some of the other teams and will need to lift from recent performances. Won just two games last season and had a tie with Central Districts. The playoffs could be a push.

Northern Districts

Brave Women

2023-24: Third

Key players: Seamer Marama Downes is a handful with the ball and top-order batter Caitlin Gurrey has an impressive T20 record.

The oil: They are the only side to never win the title. They were knocked out in the elimination final last season and have still never made the final.

Brave Men

2023-24: Last

Key players: Tim Seifert and Katene Clark will set the tempo at the top of the batting order and big-hitting all-rounder Brett Hampton is another player whose power demands respect.

The oil: Struggled in the early rounds of the Ford Trophy but have an all-star bowling lineup and will be threatening if they can find some form with the bat. Will get a lot stronger when their Black Caps crew return later in the competition.

Central Districts

Hinds

2023-24: Second

Key players: T20 is about the batters but the Hinds have a quality bowling lineup featuring international duo Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe, while left-armer Flora Devonshire and wrist spinner Ocean Bartlett have been in good form in the HBJ.

The oil: Will miss opener Natalie Dodd, who opted out of the contracting process as she is starting a family. Someone will need to pick up the load she carried at the top of the order.

Stags

2023-24: Fourth

Key players: Fast bowler Blair Tickner is closing in on 100 T20 games and is a proven wicket-taker. Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver and Josh Clarkson are destructive with the bat.

The oil: Have made a sluggish start to the Ford Trophy but they have a consistent lineup and are threatening on their day. Narrowly missed the playoffs last season.

Wellington

Blaze spinner Xara Jetly fields the ball against the Magicians in their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match at the Basin Reserve in February.

2023-24: Champions

Key players: Spinner Leigh Kasperek took 17 wickets last season and is an important cog in the side. She is part of a deadly spin group which includes Xara Jetly and Melie Kerr.

The oil: The eight-time champions start as the favourite every year. It is the Kerr, Sophie Devine factor. There is a bunch of other good players but those two are world-class.

Firebirds

2023-24: Third

Key players: Lot of players in the lineup worth keeping an eye on. So much promise for the future. But it is hard to look past some of the more experienced players such as Nick Kelly and Michael Bracewell.

The oil: A very nicely balanced team who have the potential to dominate in the years to come. Bit harder to pinpoint their chances this season, however. Definitely capable of winning the comp, though.

Canterbury

Magicians

2023-24: Fifth

Key players: Spinner Frankie Mackay has led the way with the ball in the Ford Trophy, and prolific batter Kate Ebrahim has returned to the sport following an unexplained year away from the sport. They are two very tough competitors.

The oil: Lacking some oomph in the bowling when Lea Tahuhu is missing. Potentially a tough campaign ahead.

Kings

2023-24: Second

Key players: Chad Bowes thumped 205 from 110 balls in a one-dayer against the Volts. It was a murderous innings. Zak Foulkes is another to watch. The all-rounder cracked the Black Caps this season and is highly rated.

The oil: Got into a strong position in the final but the game was washed out and Auckland claimed the title courtesy of a better record in qualifying. Been in reasonable touch in the Ford Trophy which suggests they will be tough again.

Auckland

Hearts

2023-24: Last

Key players: Lauren Down and Maddy Green will cary the batting unit on their capable shoulders and Molly Penfold will spearhead the attack.

The oil: Managed just two wins last season but they have the personnel to improve.

Aces

2023-24: Champions

Key players: Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson are tied up in the Big Bash, and Jimmy Neesham is a gun for hire these day as well. But watch out for Cameron Fletcher, Adi Ashok and Ben Lister.

The oil: The final was ruined by weather and the Aces collected the trophy. They had been the benchmark side and but they have lost some firepower this season.