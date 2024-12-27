Sparks slump to loss in Alexandra

Suzie Bates scored a half-century but it wasn't enough for the Sparks against the Magicians. File photo: Getty

The Canterbury Magicians have come from behind to to beat the Otago Sparks and secure their first Super Smash win of the summer.

After being sent in to bat first at Molyneux Park, Canterbury looked to be in trouble at 30 for five early.

But they came back strong in the latter overs with the ball to win by 12 runs this afternoon.

Indian international Shikha Pandey impressed on debut for Canterbury.

She top-scored with 63 runs and picked up two for 17 with the ball.

Sparks stalwart Suzie Bates was crucial with her knock of 50 and Polly Inglis' addition of 29 was important.

But other than their partnership, the Sparks battled to keep the run rate ticking.

Canterbury, who were without injured White Fern Lea Tahuhu, finished their innings at 137 for seven.

Otago opener Bella James, fresh from making her White Ferns debut, found a nice boundary but was then bowled in the opening over.

Felicity Robertson was caught behind for nine and Caitlin Blakely (3) went for an lbw for the Sparks to be 46 for three.

Canterbury squeezed Otago through the middle and the boundaries started to dry up for the Sparks.

Inglis made a couple of brilliant dives to survive being run out and Bates was dropped on 40.

They made Canterbury pay for their overthrows with some good running and built a good partnership, adding 51 runs to guide the Sparks through.

Bates brought up her half-century but was bowled two balls later, and Inglis went a couple of balls after that.

Wickets fell regularly from there for the Sparks to finish 125 for seven.

Earlier, Canterbury started well until Kate Anderson was caught in the deep by Olivia Gain.

Australian Maddie Penna went for a duck and Izzy Sharp was bowled for a duck by Emma Black.

It was a flurry of wickets to open proceedings for the home side, putting Canterbury in trouble at 24 for three.

English spinner Kirstie Gordon’s return to the Sparks got off to a flying start.

She opened with a wicket maiden and nabbed the scalp of former Sparks player Kate Ebrahim for six.

White Fern Eden Carson dismissed opener Jodie Dean with her first delivery to put Canterbury in trouble at 30 for five.

Natalie Cox and Pandey helped pull Canterbury through and get them back in the game.

They added 59 much-needed runs in their partnership and took some of the sting out of the Sparks pressure.

Cox was dropped in the deep on 20, but Carson bowled her in the following over to finally break the partnership.

It put Canterbury at 89 for six in the 16th over.

Pandey, who was stumped on a last ball wide, was Canterbury’s saviour, finishing with 63 off 48 balls.