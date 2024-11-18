St Kevin's snare Payne Tempero Cup

Glenavy hosted their first defence of the Payne Tempero Cup at the Glenavy Domain on Saturday.

The home side started cautiously, scoring 48 runs for the loss of three wickets in the first 25 overs before being bowled out for 129 in 45 overs.

Matt Tangney top-scored with 32, while Jordan Mulligan added 27.

For St Kevin’s, Lloyd Fellowes took four for 13, Liam Direen three for 22, and Jack Kelly two for 17.

In reply, St Kevin’s slumped to 39 for five in the 12th over.

Fellowes (28) and Campbell Fowler steadied the innings with a crucial 58-run partnership.

Fowler remained unbeaten on 56 from just 37 balls, guiding his team to 132 for six in 29 overs and a four-wicket win, securing the Payne Tempero Cup.

Hamish McCulloch (two for 16) and Mulligan (two for 24) were the best of the Glenavy bowlers.

Waitaki Boys’ opted to bat first against Union but struggled, collapsing to 63 all out in 29 overs.

Brad Fleming led Union’s bowling with four for 13, while Riley Tuffley (three for 30) and Liam Mavor (two for 15) provided strong support.

Union’s chase was not without trouble, as they slipped to 37 for four by the 17th over.

Captain Blake James steadied the innings with 26, Union reaching 64 for six in 23 overs to claim a four-wicket win.

For Waitaki Boys’, Harry Mavor bowled well with two for 10.

Albion started well, reaching 68 for two after 21 overs, but a collapse left them at 77 for six.

Lyle Aichroth top-scored with 24, and Amal Asok added 20 as Albion were bowled out for 123 in 41 overs.

Lachlan Brookes took four for 13 and Stephan Grobler two for 27.

Oamaru crumbled to 46 for seven but fought back with a 54-run stand between Nick Johnston (28) and Reece Curle (17), which bought some hope, but were eventually bowled out for 100 in 32 overs.

Albion secured a 23-run victory with standout performances from Tom Squire (four for 24) and Aneesh Bose (three for 30).

- By Scott Cameron