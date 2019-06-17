Three new players offered Volts contracts

Cam Hawkins. Photo: ODT files

Three new players have been offered Otago contracts next season.

Carisbrook-Dunedin batsman Cam Hawkins earns a contract offer after an impressive debut season last year, while exciting Central Districts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft and Northern Districts top order batsman Nick Kelly have transferred south.

Otago coach Rob Walter said all three players had worked hard last season and would bring excitement and strength to the squad.

"It has been great to bring these three players into our contract group,'' Walter said.

"Our focus is to create a world leading environment that provides opportunity for the best young players in the country to one day become Black Caps, while continuing to personally develop, as great people.''

Otago has offered 14 contracts and still has two slots available.

However, Christi Viljoen and Josh Tasman-Jones are the two players not contracted from last season.

Under the terms of New Zealand Cricket's master agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, the listed players have until Friday to accept or decline.

Otago Cricket will submit its final two contract offers to NZC and NZCPA on June 27.

Players offered first round Otago Cricket domestic contracts for 2019/20; Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Mark Craig, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith.