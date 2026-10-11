Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert are set to feature for the Black Caps against India.

The Black Caps are looking to back up their historic ODI series victory in India in January with the five-match series starting on November 4 at Eden Park.

A portion of the squad will head to Wellington after the third ODI to prepare for the upcoming test series, meaning seven additional players will join the team for ODIs four and five.

Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI in 2023 — Ferguson appeared in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai against India — while Seifert featured 18 months ago in the home series against Pakistan.

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will lead an extended squad that has a similar look to the one that claimed a memorable 2-1 series win over India in January, for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20 squad with a shoulder injury, will make his return for the first three ODIs.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O’Rourke (calf) and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they rehabilitate their respective injuries.

Head coach Rob Walter will be joined by bowling coach Jacob Oram, and departing batting coach Luke Ronchi on his final Black Caps assignment before assuming his role as head coach of the Melbourne Renegades in the men’s Australian Big Bash League.

Ronchi, Oram and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson will lead the test preparation in Wellington after the third ODI and be joined by newly appointed Black Caps batting coach BJ Watling.

Walter, with support from Northern Districts men’s strength and conditioning coach Corey Miles, will remain with the ODI squad for games four and five. Additional coaching support is to be announced.

Walter said the ODI series held increased value with an eye to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“First and foremost this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side,” he said.

“With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it’s important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event.

“Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side.

“Obviously every test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we’re extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19.”

Walter acknowledged the opportunities the ODI series presented.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series.

“It’s also great to bring guys like Lockie, Finn and Tim back into the one-day unit. They’re all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners.

“For Finn and Tim in particular, we’ve seen what they can do in the T20 arena, and it’s now a great opportunity for them to push their case in the longer format.”

The 14-player test squad to face India will be released in early November.

Black Caps ODI squads

Games 1-3: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

Games 4-5: Santner, Finn Allen, Bracewell, Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Tickner, Young.

— Allied Media