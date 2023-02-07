Triumphant Sparks to host elimination final

Kate Anderson, of the Canterbury Magicians, backs up as Otago Sparks bowler Sophie Oldershaw lets one go at the University Oval yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Polly Inglis stroked the ball into the covers to seal back-to-back victories against Canterbury and book a home venue against the same opponent for Thursday’s elimination final.

"Fizzed. Just absolutely fizzed.", she said moments after yesterday’s game at the University Oval.

Canterbury posted an imposing tally of 166 for four thanks to a monster partnership by Amy Satterthwaite and Kate Anderson.

But Otago openers Bella James and Olivia Gain got the Sparks ahead of the required run rate, and some tight bowling at the death helped reduce the target to a more manageable feat.

There was still a lot of work to do.

Inglis was set on 30 when Linsey Smith joined her at the wicket with the best part of eight overs remaining and 54 required.

The pair made easy work of it, really. There was a late hiccup when Smith holed out in the last over for 34. But Inglis swiped the winning runs.

"You always get nervous when it is getting close. But the wicket was so nice, we just knew you could trust your shots."

Otago beat Canterbury by seven wickets in Christchurch on Saturday to give itself a chance of qualifying second and hosting the elimination final.

Wellington had already secured the home final.

"Yeah, we’re confident, but cricket is a funny game," she said about round three with Canterbury.

The visitors actually got off to a poor start.

Abigale Gerken was run out without scoring and Laura Hughes picked out the only fielder on the leg side and perished for nine.

Canterbury quickly recovered from 13 for two as Satterthwaite and Anderson took the blow torch to the Sparks attack.

That first over at the end of the powerplay is important for setting the tone for the rest of the innings and it was Canterbury who got on the front foot.

Anderson pummelled a drive through the covers and Satterthwaite hoisted another over midwicket.

The pair put on 50 from 34 balls to shift all the pressure to the fielding side.

The Sparks strung a couple of tight overs together but the 13th netted 14 runs and Canterbury brought up 100.

Satterthwaite shimmied up the wicket and hoofed another four through midwicket to bring up her 50 off 38 balls.

The shot brought up the 100-run partnership as well and it came off just 71 balls.

Satterthwaite blasted three consecutive boundaries to finish the 15th over in style. That did little to improve the mood of the home team.

The reality of a monster chase was starting to coagulate in the minds of the players.

Anderson brought up her fourth 50 of the campaign and third in a row. But she was run out for 59 in the final over trying to get back for two to keep Satterthwaite on strike.

Satterthwaite was bowled next ball for 85. She shuffled to leg, missed, and Emma Black knocked all three stumps out of the ground.

The pair had put on a Canterbury third-wicket record partnership of 152.

Otago needed a quick start and got it. James swung away three fours of the opening over.

Gain threaded the ball past point and flicked Jodie Dean off her pads for six early in the fourth over.

But James (23) sliced a drive to Anderson in the next over, and Gain (28) spooned a return catch to Missy Banks.

The Sparks had the rapid start they wanted, but the departure of Kate Ebrahim for six put a major dent in the Sparks’ batting line-up.

Caitlin Blakely (2) went cheaply as well.

Otago’s grip on victory had definitely loosened, but there a secondary target.

The Sparks needed to get to 108 to avoid its net run rate slipping below Auckland’s and tumbling out of the playoffs.

They got past that mark in the 12th over and had a free roll after that.

Inglis had got through to 30 and was set. But Smith also did a lot of the heavy lifting.