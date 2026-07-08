Four Aussies in T20 World Cup tournament team

Beth Mooney played a key role in leading Australia to T20 World Cup glory. PHOTO: REUTERS

Four players from the victorious Australian side have been named in the Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

The champions, who lifted the trophy for the seventh time, are predictably the best represented nation, with only runners-up England having more than one player named.

The White Ferns had three players — Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Eden Carson — named in the team of the tournament when they won the title two years ago, but their failure to make the semifinals this year means no New Zealanders make the team.

Sophie Molineux is named as captain after leading Australia to the title, while Beth Mooney takes the gloves after a starring performance in the final.

England’s opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge crashed a record 302 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 149.5.

She is partnered by Mooney, who made history by becoming the first women’s player to win both player of the final and player of the tournament for the second time.

Mooney hit back-to-back half-centuries in the knockout stages, making a match-winning knock of 64 from 49 balls in the final.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is named at No 3 for her four consecutive scores over 40, including 75 against South Africa in the semifinal and 58 not out in the final.

Ellyse Perry hit back-to-back half-centuries in the group stages and was named player of the match three times.

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast has been recognised after steering her side to their first win at a World Cup, scoring 63 in the victory over the West Indies.

Nilakshika Silva scored 54 not out for Sri Lanka in their famous win over New Zealand, and Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance helped South Africa to a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal.

Australian vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner is at No 8, and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana is the third captain named in the team. Fatima finished joint-second in the wicket-taking charts with 11 dismissals across five games, also making 55 not out in a narrow loss to South Africa.

Just below her is Molineux, who also took 11 wickets in the tournament.

India’s Sree Charani completes the XI. The slow left-armer took 14 wickets with best figures of four for 19.

Darcey Carter has been named the 12th player, a historic first appearance for a Scotland player in the list. Carter scored 208 runs from five games, including 72 not out against New Zealand. — Allied Media