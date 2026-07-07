Australia in class of their own

The Australian team celebrate with the winner’s trophy after beating England in the final at Lord’s yesterday to secure the T20 World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

Australia crushed England by seven wickets in a one-sided final to land their seventh women’s T20 World Cup at a sold-out Lord’s yesterday.

A sparkling second-wicket century partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield helped Australia chase down a victory target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Having beaten England 16-0 in the multi-format Ashes 18 months ago, Australia comprehensively outplayed their rivals again in regaining the trophy.

England’s under-par total of 150 for four was built around an unbroken partnership of 80 between captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp.

Sciver-Brunt made 58 from 53 balls, and Kemp’s 44 from 28 included a straight six off Sophie Molineux in the final over, but they were starting from too far back after a sluggish start when England was reduced to 39 for two in the first six overs.

Miserly medium pacer Kim Garth led the way for Australia with one for 20 from her four overs

Georgia Voll signalled Australia’s intent by hitting the first ball of the reply from Charlie Dean to the boundary and, although the opener departed next over, dragging on Lauren Bell for nine, Mooney and Litchfield flayed the England attack.

They took out a huge chunk of the target in the first 10 overs, reaching 98 for one, and kept their foot to the floor.

Litchfield, who hit two sixes, was eventually bowled by Dean for 48 off 35 balls, Mooney followed for 64 off 49, and Ellyse Perry saw Australia home at a canter after being given a life when a catch by Sophie Ecclestone was controversially ruled out by the television official.

Victory was confirmed with four wides from a wayward delivery from Ecclestone — a neat summation of England’s day.

“Today has been truly special,” Perry said.

“It has been a joy to be a part of this team with Sophie leading in her first World Cup. This has been a privilege of a lifetime.”

Molineux was left in tears as she enjoyed her first trophy as national captain, and Litchfield saluted her inspirational and organised leadership.

“It’s gone to plan. We’ve been playing the way we wanted to play all tournament,” Litchfield said.

“Internally, we knew we were a bloody good side, and Sophie has done an incredible job, setting us up physically and mentally.”

Mooney was named player of the tournament. — Reuters/Allied Media