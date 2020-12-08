Two key bowlers unavailable to play Auckland

Rob Walter

The Otago Volts will be without the services of two key players when they take on Auckland in the City of Sails today.

Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith are fresh off some commanding performances against the West Indies A in Mount Maunganui, helping New Zealand A to a record innings and 143-run win.

The game finished on Sunday but, according to the strict Covid-19 protocols under which the first-class season is being played, the Otago duo will be unavailable for today’s match.

The duo had not had one whole day between travelling and then playing the game in Auckland so have not been considered for the clash.

To many, it may seem over the top, given the pair had not travelled far but the rules have been confirmed and no exemptions have been given.

Otago Volts coach Rob Walter has accepted he will be without the pair and has moved on.

The side, if anything, is not lacking bowling power which Smith and Duffy would bring — it was the batting which let the team down on Sunday.

After restricting Auckland to 246, Otago folded for just 113 as three of its top order failed to score.

Walter said there were a couple of unlucky decisions and Auckland bowler Ross ter Braak got the white ball to swing well and that was unexpected.

"That doesn’t happen much in white-ball cricket and caught some of our guys out. But he managed to swing it round and bowled extremely well," Walter said.

"When we were at 29 for five after 10 overs it was a very hard road back from there.

"It was very disappointing as we thought at the halfway stage we had done well to restrict them to under 250 on what was a good wicket. It was a gettable score."

Losing Hamish Rutherford to concussion was always going to be a blow as he was a class player.

Michael Rae claimed sensational figures of seven wickets for 35, the third-best figures for a player in the domestic competition.

Walter said it was a great effort.

"Sometime figures like that get lost, forgotten about, but it was a hell of a performance.

"His last spell was something like six for 12 in four overs. It is amazing that in this day and age to secure seven wickets in a 50-over game — unheard of really."

He said Rae mixed up his bowling and was rewarded for his variety.

Otago was let down though in the batting department and the side needed to start putting together solid partnerships to get some runs on the board.

The match will be played on the same wicket as Sunday’s game and Otago will have the same squad it had for the first match.

A fine day is forecast.



