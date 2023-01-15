Volts delight home crowd with big win over Firebirds

Michael Rae celebrates a wicket against Wellington at the University of Otago Oval today. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

Otago has snuffed out Wellington’s chance to fire.

The Otago Volts have taken a big five wicket win over the Wellington Firebirds much to the delight of the home crowd at the University of Otago Oval.

It was in the field where the home side did the damage in the Super Smash game, taking five wickets in the first five overs, leaving the Firebirds scrambling.

Matt Bacon started the onslaught in the second over when Firebirds opener Nick Kelly (0) flew his first shot into the hands of Ben Lockrose.

Lockrose followed up with his own wicket in the next over, taking fellow opener Devon Vishvaka for an lbw.

Then Michael Rae took the wickets of Sachin Ravindra (10), Nathan Smith (4) and Tim Robinson (2), all caught by Dean Foxcroft.

Suddenly the visitors were down 23 for five.

Talk about a dream start from the home side.

A combination of superb early fielding and some woeful shot selection from the Firebirds' top order allowed the Volts to put pressure on.

Rae didn’t have to wait long until he was back in the action, taking a catch from a high shot.

It sent Callum McLachlan packing and the Firebirds' troubles continued at 38 for six.

Troy Johnson (57) was the only one to really get going for the Firebirds, smacking one six and four boundaries in his knock.

Adam Milne (22) also chipped in until he tried to push boundary only to be caught by Foxcroft in the outfield.

Troy Johnson was eventually run out in the final ball of the innings by Josh Finnie and wicket keeper Dale Phillips.

The visitors’ finished 120 for eight.

Spectators enjoy idyllic conditions at the University of Otago Oval today as the Spark and Volts took on their Wellington opponents.

The Firebirds appeared to be having a rough start with the ball as well, when Ollie Newton had three wides to produce a nine-ball opening over.

But that ninth ball turned out to be a saviour, when Dale Phillips nicked the smallest of edges on it and was caught behind by McLachlan.

Captain Hamish Rutherford then went for 15 at the start of the fifth over and the Volts were 32 for two.

Foxcroft (26) played some nice shots and took charge to find the boundaries.

He was nearly run out by Vishvaka in the sixth over but narrowly snuck through, only to be bowled out by Ravindra in the eighth over.

Milne sent the stumps flying when he bowled Josh Finnie (15) and Smith took the wicket of Rippon (24).

Debutant Nick Kwant (11) was almost out when he hit the ball into his own stumps but got a reprieve when it was no ball from Milne.

It was a tight finish but huge for Llew Johnson (22) who finished the game with the Volts 123 for five.