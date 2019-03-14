Wagner bounds up bowling rankings

Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket against Bangladesh. Photo: Getty

Their continued domination of Bangladesh has resulted in a number of New Zealand cricketers rising in the latest test rankings.

Pace bowler Neil Wagner has attained a career-best fifth position among bowlers after grabbing nine wickets in the Wellington test and contributing in his team's win over Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs.

The 32-year-old left-arm fast bowler has not only gained six slots but also crossed the 800-point mark, becoming only the third bowler from his country to do so.

He is now on 801 points, with only Trent Boult (825) and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Richard Hadlee (909) having done better in terms of rating points. His teammate Tim Southee is another one to get close to the mark, having reached 799 points in June 2014.

Wagner is now the top-ranked bowler from his side but Boult too has gained one slot to reach seventh position after taking seven wickets in the victory in Wellington, which wrapped a winning 2-0 lead in the three-test series and ensured they stay second in the test team rankings after the series.

Ross Taylor has moved up 11 places to 13th position on the list for batsmen after his score of 200, while Henry Nicholls' knock of 107 has lifted him two places to fifth position with a career-best tally of 778 rating points. Captain Kane Williamson remains their highest-ranked batsman, at second position in the list led by India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli remains the top-ranked batsman and Australian Pat Cummins is the top-ranked test bowler.