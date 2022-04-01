Wheeler-Greenall named club player of year

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall in action earlier in the season. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Taieri all-rounder Beckham Wheeler-Greenall has been named Dunedin club cricketer of the year.

The awards were made online last evening rather than in person due to Covid-19.

Wheeler-Greenall, who debuted for Otago this season and is a former New Zealand under-19 representative, scooped the major prize.

The 19-year-old played 17 games and scored 509 runs at an average of 29.24, including a high score of 109.

He also picked up 24 wickets at an impressive average of 11.71, including a best of four for 18.

Team-mate Regan Flaws picked up the bowler of the year title for his haul of 39 wickets at 13.46, including three five-wicket bags.

Taieri also won the one-day competition but Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai won the T20 and declaration competitions to claim the coveted Bing Harris Shield for a second consecutive season.

Albion top-order player Josh Tasman-Jones received the batting award.

He had an impressive season, netting 724 runs at 45.25 at a wonderful strike rate of 95.26. Tasman-Jones recorded three centuries with a high score of 122.

He picked up two other awards as well. The right-hander clipped the fastest hundred off just 53 balls against North East Valley in December and was awarded the DCA Cup for outstanding contribution of the year.

Tasman-Jones captained Albion and also took on the role of club coach.

He captained the Otago A side and made a couple of deserved appearances for the Volts.

He is also a member of the Dunedin Cricket Association board sub-committee as the senior club representative

The Gordon McGregor Trophy for services to cricket went to Taieri stalwart Michael MacKenzie for his tireless work at the club.

Kannan Jagannathan was named umpire of the year.