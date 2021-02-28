White Ferns break losing streak

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr put on a strong partnership chase down England's total. Photo: Getty Images

A record partnership has ended the White Ferns' record losing streak.

A superb unbeaten 172-run stand between Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr carried the White Ferns to a seven-wicket win over England in the third and final Twenty20.

While a dead rubber after England won the first two ODIs, the impressive victory ended an 11-match losing run in the format, and will provide a much-needed confidence boost.

After the Ferns were let down by a lack of production from their star players – and their batting – in the first two contests, Satterthwaite and Kerr stepped up with brilliant performances.

Kerr started things with the ball after England chose to bat first, taking 4-42 and being assisted by sister Jess (2-27) and skipper Sophie Devine (2-26) as England collapsed.

From 115-1, with Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight once again well set, England couldn't build a big total. While Beaumont carried her bat, possibly too slowly, with an unbeaten 88 from 113 balls, Knight departed for 60 off 82, and nobody that followed could pass 15 as the visitors were bowled out for 220 in the 48th over.

Usually, that total would be a relatively straightforward chase, but after their performances in the first two ODIs, it was a decent challenge for the White Ferns, and another limp display looked plausible after a poor start.

Natalie Dodd's international struggles continued with a disastrous three off 19 balls, and when Hayley Jensen and Sophie Devine also departed cheaply, the White Ferns were at 51-3 after 17 overs.

This time though, their key players produced a match-winning display. Satterthwaite became the third Fern to 4000 ODI runs on her way to her seventh century, with a top-class 119 not out off 128 balls, and Kerr continued her rise as an all-rounder with an unbeaten 88-ball 72.

The pair's partnership was a fourth-wicket record for New Zealand, and despite the asking rate nearing a run-a-ball with nine overs remaining, they eventually got home comfortably with 20 balls remaining to give the Ferns a much-needed boost.

Finn Allen smashed 128 off just 59 balls against Otago. Photo: Getty Images

Led by Finn Allen's absurd 128 off 59 balls and Tom Blundell's 151, Wellington produced the highest score in New Zealand one-day history, finishing at 427-8 against Otago at the Basin Reserve.

Allen, the 21-year-old phenom who shone in the Twenty20 Super Smash, tied the record for the competition's fastest 50, off 50 balls, though the innings which he now shares the record with – Peter Fulton's century – was accomplished in a one-day final that was reduced to a 20-over-a-side-affair.

Allen smashed nine fours and 11 sixes and was remarkably dismissed with 29 overs remaining, at which point Wellington had already racked up 191 runs.

Otago gave their record chase a fair shake, but were dismissed for 345 in the 42nd over.

