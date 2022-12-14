White Ferns trio make U19 T20 squad

Some of the White Ferns might have their mind on another tournament.

And that has nothing to do with Bangladesh's’s ponderous batting in game one.

White Ferns trio Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze have been included in New Zealand’s squad for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Jonas and Plimmer may see some action today. They are part of the White Ferns squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh, the second game of which gets under way in Napier this afternoon.

They both played in game one, which the home team won comfortably by eight wickets.

Bangladesh limped to 180 for eight from 50 overs in Wellington on Sunday, a total which the White Ferns breezed past with 19 overs to spare.

It was a tough watch. The visitors were swept 3-0 in the T20 series and do not look to have the batting power to push the White Ferns outside their comfort zone.

Gaze was overlooked for the ODI series, but made her debut for the White Ferns in July this year.

The trio of Jonas, Plimmer and Gaze bring experience to the 15-strong squad and featured in this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while Jonas and Plimmer were also part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

Otago batter Paige Loggenberg has also made the squad.

The remainder of the under-19 team is made up of players who recently toured India with the New Zealand women’s development team and leading performers from the national under-19 tournament.

Former White Fern Sara McGlashan will coach the team.

New Zealand is in Group C alongside Ireland, Indonesia and West Indies, with the top three sides from each group advancing to the round-robin Super Six stage, from which the four semifinalists will emerge.

The squad departs for South Africa on January 4 ahead of warm-up matches commencing January 9.

- New Zealand Under-19 Women’s World Cup squad: Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Isabella Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin.

ODI series

Napier, 2pm

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Melie Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Georgia Plimmer, Jess McFadyen, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter.