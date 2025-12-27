Rain disrupts Super Smash

Rain had the final say in the opening game of the Super Smash in Hamilton yesterday.

The Auckland Aces surged to 201 for eight off their 20 overs, powered by Bevon Jacobs (55 off 31) and Lachie Stackpole (46 off 23). Both Zak Gibson and Tim Pringle grabbed two wickets for the Northern Brave men, whose reply never got started as rain swept across Seddon Park.

In the second leg of the doubleheader, the Auckland Hearts women were eight for one off 2.2 overs when the rain returned and forced the game to be abandoned. — Allied Media