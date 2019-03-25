Win and loss for Winton sides in finals

The Central Western Cricket Club hosted two grand finals in Winton on Saturday, coming away with a win and a loss.

Central Western won the division one title for the second year in a row, beating Te Anau by eight runs.

Central batted first and set a total of 198. Opening batsman James Wadsworth compiled a 50-run partnership with Grant Kean for the second wicket. Central was cruising at 72 for two, but it quickly became 118 for six, through some good bowling from Darren Hanham, Geoff McFarlane, Jonathan Hodson and Greg Taylor. McFarlane claimed two wickets for 14 runs from his eight overs. Central vice-captain Gareth Paul scored an invaluable unbeaten 44 from 31 balls.

Central's opening bowler Trevor Burgess bowled Grant Taylor with the first ball of the Te Anau innings and took two more wickets, including danger man Hodson. Paul also took three wickets with his medium pace bowling in a man-of-the-match performance. Shannon Cunningham (41) and Greg Taylor (33) kept Te Anau in the hunt and it

required 10 runs from the final over with one wicket to spare. Paul took the final wicket with his fifth delivery.

Callan Goodall led Marist B to victory over Central Western with an unbeaten century in the division two final.

Marist batted first and Goodall settled in for the entire innings. The short boundaries and lightning quick outfield, combined with some wayward bowling, helped the experienced Goodall to flourish, as Marist racked up 299 for seven wickets.

Central showed plenty of fight with the bat, but wickets fell at regular intervals and the Winton-based side was bowled out for 227 in the 33rd over.

Appleby will play Marist in the Southland 50-over competition final at Queens Park next weekend. Appleby beat Southland Boys' High by four wickets in the preliminary final on Saturday.

The school side batted first and was bowled out in the 48th over for just 136.

Opening batsman Hamish Skelt got the team off to a good start with 35 runs. The school side was 112 for three but then lost its last seven wickets for 24 runs. Captain Benji Culhane top scored with 44, before becoming one of fast bowler Kieran Lloyd's three wickets.

Appleby confidently set about the run chase but made hard work of it. Venkat Kotte made 30 runs before being bowled out by Jake Kura-Wharepouri, who claimed two more quick wickets to have Appleby scrambling at 91 for six. Ankit Pursharthy and Sam Downing stuck together with a 46-run partnership to see it through to victory with 14 overs to spare. Pursharthy finished unbeaten on 49.

