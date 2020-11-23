Windies fight hard with bat to split honours

Jacob Duffy

The West Indies produced a fighting effort with the bat to secure a draw with New Zealand A during the three-day warm-up game in Queenstown.

The home team dominated proceedings on Friday, amassing 308 for three declared.

But the touring side replied with 366 to make the game safe.

Darren Bravo top-scored with 135 and combined in a 122-run stand for the third wicket with Shamarh Brooks, who made 80.

Roston Chase made a solid contribution with 42.

But the visiting side capitulated rather quickly from 309 for four to 366 all out.

Otago’s Jacob Duffy helped rout the tail. His haul of three for 49 has further enhanced his growing reputation, while Blair Tickner got through 27 overs to take two for 66.

Otago players Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon also collected a wicket each.

New Zealand A reached 124 for one in its second innings when the game was called off.

Will Young was 64 not out and Devon Conway unbeaten on 41. First innings century-maker Rachin Ravindra missed out, bowled for 10 by Shannon Gabriel.

- Otago A registered a three-wicket win against Canterbury Country in a two-day game in Rangiora this weekend.

Left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose took five for 50 to help dismiss the home team for 245 in its first innings, and opener Jacob Cumming scored 54 not out and 66 to help secure the win.