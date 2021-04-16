'Wonderful scenery' as cyclists ride through West Coast

Tour of New Zealand organiser and charity rider Peter Yarrell (77) arrived at the Greymouth Railway Station late Wednesday morning after cycling from Ross with 160 other cyclists taking part in the national charity ride.

The sponsored riders are biking to support charities such as the Unicorn Foundation, Tearfund, the NZ Spinal Trust, Bikes in Schools, Child Cancer Foundation, Heart Foundation and the NZ Fallen Heroes Trust.

"We were rained out with thunder and lightning at Haast and travelled by vehicles to spend the night in Franz Josef before arriving at Ross," Mr Yarrell said.

"Wonderful scenery cycling through to Greymouth."

About 160 cyclists taking part in the national charity ride. Photo: Supplied

The support crews and riders caught the Tranz Alpine train to Christchurch yesterday, spending the night there before the eight-day tour with a reception at Parliament Buildings.

Mr Yarrell said the tour had raised $1.5 million for its charities over the years and he hoped a further $250,000 would be raised this yea