Pleased as punch after winning the Dunedin men’s triples centre title are brothers Lachie (left), and Jordan McEwan with dad Brent. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH If Dunedin’s McEwan clan are anything to go by, it may be that the family that bowls together, wins together. Brothers Lachie, 10, and Jordan, 13, and dad Brent won the Dunedin men’s triples centre title on Saturday at their home green of St Clair. A special win was made more remarkable as it seems Lachie is now one of, if not the youngest, centre title winners in New Zealand. Mum Shannon McEwan said there were ‘‘tears all round’’ when the trio won and Mr McEwan said he was ‘‘pretty emotional, to be honest’’. ‘‘I've played a lot of sport in my life, but to be able to achieve something like that with the boys was pretty special, for sure,’’ the former top-level golfer said. Lachie and Jordan had steadily improved since they started playing three and four years ago, respectively, he said. ‘‘The boys play a lot of sports, but they certainly love bowls.’’ ‘‘Talent-wise they've got it, but they start to understand when to play the right shots ... they watch a lot of bowls. ‘‘It was very special to go do it with the boys, because they're going to go on and do their thing, and I'll just sit back - that’s all I wanted really.’’ About 54 teams competed, but the winning technique was: ‘‘Me and Lachie have just got to try and get balls close for Dad so that he can try and do what he needs to do,’’ Jordan said. He was ‘‘very happy, because it was our first title - very excited’’. Both boys intend to keep bowling. Jordan hopes the sport makes the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, when he is eligible to play. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz