Exercising and sport moves online during lockdown

Photo: Getty Images

Locked down but definitely not lying down.

As New Zealanders get ready to past the halfway mark of the Covid-19-imposed lockdown, it appears every sport or fitness business has switched to operating online and people are doing exercises in the confines of their lounges.

Exercise NZ said in a statement earlier this week, more than 80% of trainers and exercise facilities are operating online, while clubs are also offering many services.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie said some businesses had up to 60 classes to pick from.

"For people who belong to [closed] gyms or studios using a trainer, the best way for them to keep active is seek out their gym or studio trainer and see what they are offering online. We are encouraging people to stay home and do all their exercise from home if at all possible, other than going for a walk," Beddie said.

"That will not only help people stay active, but where possible by supporting the provider, it means they will be around once the lockdown finishes."

He said it was important to get advice from a registered exercise professional and not just a social media influencer with pretty pictures.

Exercise was always valuable but right now even more so, he said.

Sporting organisations were also keeping their sport alive.

There was the fear people would disengage from sports in the lockdown, but sporting groups were doing their bit.

They were sending out coaching tips, what players are up to and pictures of classic matches.

Mountain Biking Otago had also got into the spirit.

Last weekend the Naseby 12 hour mountain bike race was to be raced, but was cancelled.

Instead organisers ran a special circuit lockdown event to take its place.

Riders designed a course around their property and could include their driveway and living room.

Otago mountain biking group AOK Wanderers were also doing a bike challenge for riders logging the longest distance until the end of the lockdown.

Cyclists should stay close to their own areas.