Saturday, 9 July 2022

All-conquering Royals confront first big test

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Football

    The first big test of the year awaits the Dunedin City Royals.

    They have conquered their local opposition and claimed a 10th consecutive Southern Women’s Premiership title.

    They have gone untouched through the local rounds of Cup football, as well.

    Now Cashmere Technical lies in wait as they head into the Kate Sheppard Cup quarterfinals tomorrow.

    The Royals will travel to Christchurch to take on the Mainland’s best — perhaps something of a surprise opponent, Cashmere having upset usual suspects Coastal Spirit 1-0 in the previous round.

    The Royals could hardly be taking a more dominant record into the match.

    Not only are they unbeaten, they have conceded just one goal all year.

    That is a phenomenal defensive display, even with boasting the majority of the champion Southern United team from last summer.

    At the other end they have scored 93 goals, including 13 in the Cup.

    Chelsea Whittaker has led in that regard, although there are threats all over the park in this team — Margarida Dias, Emily Morison and Nieve Collin also cracking double figures in the league golden boot race.

    There remains a core of the team that beat Coastal in the quarterfinal, and won the Cup in 2018, as Dunedin Technical.

    That experience will be useful.

    However, Cashmere Technical will be able to draw on it as well.

    Mikaela Hunt and Lara Wall were all on the pitch for Dunedin Tech that day — Hunt scoring two goals and Wall bagging one — while Kate Guildford had recently left the team to re-join her United States college.

    The winner will advance to the national semifinals.

    Kickoff is at 1pm.

