Big win for University, Dunedin Tech triumph

University players celebrate a goal against Mosgiel on Saturday. Photo: Adam Binns

The two top WPL teams went head-to-head at Ellis Park on Saturday, with Dunedin Technical coming out on top with a 3-2 win over Roslyn Wakari.

Down 0-1 down at half time, Roslyn head coach Hamish Philip said it was a “great, exciting game.”

Goal-scorers Sammy Murreli and Juliette Lucas locked in the two for Roslyn in the second half, with Tech scoring a penalty in the last few minutes to take the three points in round 5 of the competition.

University AFC came away with a double figures win against Mosgiel AFC.

Amy Hislop was back in action for the Uni side, scoring a double hat-trick. Erin Roxburgh also had a hat-trick, while Christy Barker and Nadge Salvador also found the back of the net.

Head coach Stuart Moffatt was happy to take the three points, and bank the goal difference which he says could “prove crucial this season.”

“Mosgiel were missing key players this week, but put up a spirited defence and refused to park the bus, trying until the end to play good football," hje said.

Green Island AFC made the journey to play Queenstown at the Events Centre. They went out hard and committed to giving it their all, surrounded by the snow covered mountains and a chilly 1degC.

Queenstown head coach Mark Ford predicted a tight game - and said that’s exactly what he got.

“Queenstown took the lead from a corner, knocked in by Laura Wellis and should have increased the lead from the value of play.

“Green Island were resolute in defence, and were under pressure for a long period of time but held out with Jenna Reddy scoring a good equaliser from outside the box.”

The game continued in the same vein for the second half, with Queenstown having majority of possession, but could not find a way past Green Islands' outstanding keeper.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable game to watch," Ford said.

University 2nds had a bye this weekend and look forward to a challenging home game against Roslyn Wakari next weekend.

- Content supplied