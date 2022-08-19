The clean sheet: 19 August

Auckland City won its way back into the Club World Cup this week. But it was a Dunedin lad who lifted the trophy so, naturally, we will claim the win as our own — or at least a little part of it. Cam Howieson has come a long way since his days as a pupil a few years below yours truly at Otago Boys’ High School. His talent was clear to see, even then. It’s always great to see people you remember from their young years progress like that and the southern region should feel some pride in his career.

Last week was a tough one for the South as Mosgiel and Green Island suffered heavy losses. Both will look to get back on the wagon this week. Green Island hosts the Dunedin City Royals in a local derby at Sunnyvale, tomorrow at 2.45pm. Mosgiel faces Coastal Spirit at Memorial Park at 12.30pm. The real interest will turn to the top of the table, though. Cashmere Technical hosts Christchurch United in a game that could decide the title. United holds a three-point lead over Tech with one game remaining after this weekend.

The big day is nearly here. Tomorrow, the Dunedin City Royals women travel to Auckland to face the Northern Rovers in the Kate Sheppard Cup semifinals. They have been here before — in 2018, as Dunedin Technical — so the big stage should not frighten this group of players. The task is momentous, but this is a team that has shown its quality all year and has every chance of progressing to the final.

Junior Football Fern Charlotte Lancaster (centre) celebrates after scoring against Colombia at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Out but certainly not disgraced — not by any means. The Junior Football Ferns’ Fifa Under-20 World Cup campaign came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Colombia. But not before two superb goals in that final game, notably an absolute screamer from Charlotte Lancaster from long range. While they are on their way home, there is plenty of promise in this squad.

jeff.cheshire@odt.co.nz