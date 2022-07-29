Friday, 29 July 2022

The clean sheet: 29 Juy

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Football

    Rain, rain, go away. Yep, it has been a pretty sodden week in the South and the city’s grounds have no doubt taken a hammering from the deluge. Many a training would have fallen victim. However, it is times like these you appreciate Logan Park Turf. While unable to service every team in the region, it ensures that some football action can take place and that has to be a major positive.

    No Southern League again this weekend, as another Chatham Cup weekend approaches. We are very much down to the business end now and the Dunedin City Royals have as big a mountain to climb as they could ask for. Auckland City looms — the same Auckland City that has been the powerhouse of national league football for the past two decades. It has been as dominant as ever in the Northern League too, just one draw denying it a perfect 20 games so far. In those games it has conceded just 11 goals. The task is gigantic, but what a great opportunity. Kick-off is at 1pm tomorrow, at Logan Park Turf.

    The class of the Royals has shown through again in the women’s South Island Championship, taking a 3-1 win over Cashmere Technical last weekend. They face a typically strong Coastal Spirit team in Christchurch this weekend, in what will be another test for what is shaping as a special Royals outfit. As much as beating the other Dunedin teams is great, showing they can do it against the teams from other regions legitimises their local wins and elevates them from a good to a great team. Roslyn-Wakari will look to bounce back from its 7-0 loss to the Spirit when it plays Cashmere Technical.

    Is it coming home this time around? What a stunning performance from England in the women’s Euros, dismantling Sweden 4-0 in the semifinal. Standing in its way is a quality Germany team, which rode two goals from Alexandra Popp to beat France 2-1 in its semifinal. Monday morning will hold the answers, in what should be a fantastic sporting spectacle.

