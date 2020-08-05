Football Chat: Concerns over rise in disciplinary issues

This week Morgan is joined by Football South Referee Calvin Berg, and Roslyn Wakari WPL player Amelia Jones.

Calvin chats about how he got into refereeing, and gives us some feedback on how he thinks the 2020 season is going so far.

“I feel grateful to have football in any shape or form back in the community, and this is thanks to every Kiwi's hard work and positive attitude through the pandemic.

“There has been some concern regarding an increase in disciplinary issues, not only in Fed 7 but, throughout the country. People are under an increased amount of stress and pressure as our country fights and recovers from the effects of Covid-19, and naturally, this emotion will have the tendency to overflow into our beautiful game.

“We have to remember that we want all participants of the game to enjoy their experience. At the end of the day, it is only just a game, so let's make sure everyone is having fun and being safe,” he said.

Amelia played for Northern growing up, and Dunedin Technical WPL before taking some time off for an injury. She is enjoying playing for her new club Roslyn, and chats about the great community it provides.

“We have had a few great wins so far this season, and I am really enjoying being a part of the club.”

Amelia said it has been incredible to watch the women’s league develop over the years.

“The level of speed and skill is amazing, and the amount of involvement in the sport now is fantastic.

“2020 has obviously been a bit of a different year with Covid-19, but I think the competition is stronger than ever and every team is grateful that we are even able to play this season.”