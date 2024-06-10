Mosgiel prevail over Queens Park in top-of-table thriller

Mosgiel and Queens Park combined for a top-of-the-table classic in the ODT Southern Premiership on Saturday.

The Plainsmen held on for a 4-3 win at their Memorial Park home to move two points clear of a congested field.

Mosgiel created all the early pressure, and Rhys Quarrell hit the crossbar in the 14th minute, but Queens Park took the lead just two minutes later when the ball fell to striker Cameron Johnson on the edge of the box, and he struck a superb volley that gave keeper Dan Robinson no chance.

Johnson had an opportunity to make it 2-0 with another fine strike, which took a slight deflection, but this time Robinson was his equal with a great diving save.

Mosgiel equalised in the 55th minute when Morgan Day won the ball, allowing Luke Clissold to play the ball through to Harvey Stephens, who fired through the fingertips of Queens Park keeper Jayden Castle.

A minute later, Mosgiel had the lead when Quarrell’s run into the box drew Castle out, and as they collided, Quarrell squared the ball to Stephens to score into an open net.

Queens Park showed why they are a team to be feared this year when Anton Fitzgerald played a fantastic driven ball for Johnson to run on to, and he scored to make it 2-2 with 21 minutes left.

With 10 minutes remaining, Mosgiel’s Reece Burtenshaw delivered a cross into the box for Quarrell to glance his header past Castle to restore the lead.

Quarrell then turned provider for Burtenshaw to stab home the fourth goal following a free kick awarded when Jakab Ballie was shown his second yellow card for the visitors.

Queens Park continued to assert pressure, and Tyler Hayes reduced the deficit in the first minute of injury time when he fired home from close range.

Mosgiel held on to secure the win and move two points clear of Northern and University.

University overcame Green Island 4-1 after an early goal to Samuel Clegg was cancelled out by Green Island’s Harrison McLean.

The students regained the lead when Luke Mitchell scored early in the second half, and ill-discipline again came to haunt Green Island when Jack Kelly was sent off in the 59th minute.

The extra man gave University some time and space, allowing both Sam Murray and Oscar Crowe to score.

Northern beat Northern Hearts 3-1 in the Saturday night game.

Tyler Muir gave Northern an early lead, which they held till the 25th minute when Bailey Chambers equalised for Hearts.

As halftime approached, Muir restored Northern’s lead.

Early in the second half, Rory Hibbert scored his seventh league goal of the season — he is tied for first with team-mate Muir and Mosgiel’s Quarrell in the race for the golden boot — to give Northern a 3-1 victory and second spot on the table, ahead of University on goal difference.

Roslyn left it late to overcome Queenstown 4-1 at Ellis Park.

Queenstown took an early lead through Steve Ebode-Biloa and they held the advantage until nearly the hour mark, when Ben Salisbury equalised.

Roslyn striker Nathan Wilkie exploded into life late in the game with a hat-trick in the last 20 minutes.

Wanaka beat the Dunedin City Royals 4-2.

Alex Wright gave the home side an early lead before Mike Neaverson and Charlie Le Comte put the Royals ahead, only for John Plimmer to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

Two goals in five second-half minutes to Ethan Arratia and Anthony Sprowson were enough to give Wanaka all three points.

— Neville Watson