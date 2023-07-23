Netherlands edge out Portugal in their opening game

Stefanie Van Der Gragt (centre) of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates Jackie Groenen (left) and Victoria Pelova (right) after scoring her team's first goal during the Fifa Women's World Cup match between the Netherlands and Portugal at Dunedin Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands have secured a 1-0 victory against Portugal in their opening Fifa Women’s World Cup game at Dunedin Stadium tonight.

It was in front of a spirited crowd of 11,191, mainly dressed in orange from high vis to clownfish hats in support of the Netherlands, ranked ninth in the world.

But arguably the fans of Portugal, ranked 21st, were the noisier of the bunch, with a pocket of exuberant fans banging their drums, waving flags and chanting the entire game.

The Netherlands, who were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, pressured on attack and looked to have an early opportunity when Lieke Martens squeaked through the middle and dished off Lineth Beerensteyn.

But that went begging over the crossbar.

Moments later, captain Sherida Spitse took a right corner and hooked it inwards.

It was met with a lovely header from defender Stefanie van der Gragt across the goal to find the back of the net in the 13th minute — one of the earliest goals of the tournament.

Her celebrations — and the sea of orange — began, but the flag was up and it looked in doubt.

Referee Kateryna Monzul headed to the sideline to review it — met with bundles of fans peering down over the tunnel to catch a glimpse of what she thought — and she awarded the goal, supported with another cheer from the crowd.

The Netherlands continued to create opportunities. Danielle van de Donk’s went over the bar and Beerensteyn had her chances as well.

Portugal’s Jessica Silva was in the thick of everything and her team had their moments.

But they became frustrated with the lack of calls going their way, with their support staff in the crowd and sidelines on their feet in frustration more than once.

Beerensteyn looked dangerous again in the second half, centring the ball in the box and leaving it for van de Donk to bang in if it was not for a stunning save from Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

It was a much better second half from Portugal, who pressured more and found themselves putting Silva in more space to run and have a crack at the ball.

Their best came in the 82nd minute when Telma Encarnacao burned on the outside, cut inwards, and banged it towards goal, saved by Daphne van Domselaar and again in the 88th minute.

Fifa Women’s World Cup

The scores

The Netherlands 1

Stefanie van der Gragt 13’

Portugal 0

Halftime: 1-0