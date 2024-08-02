Positive play in Nthn Ireland

Otago players head to a training session before a game at the Super Cup tournament in Northern Ireland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The fundraising for next year better start quite soon.

Otago will be welcomed back to one of the world’s elite junior football tournaments after an impressive performance in Northern Ireland recently.

A young team representing the Football Otago Youth Development Academy Trust had a tricky start at the Super Cup, pumped 4-0 by Scottish Championship club Hamilton Academical.

But having found their feet, they rattled off some impressive results: a 0-0 draw with Scottish powerhouses Rangers, a 1-0 win over County Tyrone, a penalty shootout loss after a 1-1 semifinal draw with Dundalk, and a 1-0 loss in a rematch with County Tyrone.

"I thought it was a pretty positive trip," Otago coach Andy Duncan said.

"To find out we were competitive with most teams at the tournament was pretty pleasing, and we can be proud of that.

"Everything went really well and the boys were on-point with their behaviour and standards and all that stuff."

Duncan said the Otago lads had an early eye-opener when they played a youth side from English club Blackburn Rovers and were beaten 6-1.

"The boys had only been off the plane three days and they were like newborn foals up against a highly organised team who were technically very good.

"That was a bit of a mind-blower. But our boys took it on the chin and realised they needed to be a bit more disciplined and organised, and they really worked at their game."

After the rough first-up loss at the Super Cup (formerly known as the Milk Cup), Otago pulled off one of the results of the tournament.

Holding Rangers to a stalemate would live long in their memories, Duncan said.

"I think everyone had written us off. We had injuries. But the boys were just superb, and it was a real squad effort.

"We’re very proud of that result and I think it made a few people sit up and take notice."

Beating Country Tyrone meant Otago were in the semifinals of the Bowl competition.

They trailed Dundalk 1-0 after just six minutes but grabbed the equaliser in the 17th minute when Sam Sheppard found Cormac de la Harpe with a through ball, and Zach Tull delivered into the box, where Oliver Milne Wahren pounced on a loose ball to drive it home.

Otago missed three penalties in the shootout.

The rematch with County Tyrone was effectively a dead rubber, and while the Otago youngsters fought hard with what energy they had left, the Northern Irish team grabbed the only goal in the second half.

Duncan said Otago’s defensive efforts were a feature of the tournament.

Will Laws was outstanding in goal, captain Fergus Barron and Sam Drake were fine centre-backs, and Oamaru youngster Jack White did well in an unfamiliar right-back position.

Dalton Todd, Milne-Wahren and Tull all did some lovely work on the ball.

The hope now is that the investment in the tour will pay off for southern football.

"You just want to see them stay in the game, ultimately — that’s the first priority," Duncan said.

"Hopefully they learnt a lot. They need to put that into practice now, and not slip back into bad habits, and go on to achieve great things."

Plans for returning to the Super Cup in 2025 would start rolling soon, Duncan said.