Mitree Chitinunda, 54, shows off his haircut depicting French star Kylian Mbappe at a barber shop in Bangkok, Thailand. PHOTOS: REUTERS

France v Spain

Where: Arlington, Texas

When: Today, 7am

FRANCE

How they got here: Swept through Group I with comfortable wins over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0) and Norway (4-1). Thumped Sweden 3-0 in the first knockout round before edging past Paraguay 1-0. Beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Key man: Kylian Mbappe, obviously. The best player in the world has been dynamite at this tournament with eight goals and three assists.

But also: Michael Olise has been in sublime form, Ousmane Dembele is coming to life and Jules Kounde has been excellent at fullback.

Best World Cup finish: Champions in 1998 and 2018.

Do not say this to a French fan: That Mbappe chappie is overrated, non?

National dish: Coq au vin, we like. Snails, not so much.

Musical star: French DJ and record producer David Guetta has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally, and has more than 30 billion streams on Spotify.

Spain's Lamine Yamal watches the ball during training at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

How they got here: Started with a shock 0-0 draw against unheralded newcomers Cape Verde. Bounced back to top Group H with wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0). Cruised past Austria 3-0 and scored a late winner to beat neighbours Portugal 1-0. Finally conceded a goal before again scoring late to pip Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Key man: Lamine Yamal — who only turned 19 yesterday — has been relatively quiet at the tournament with just one goal and zero assists. But if he fires, Spain win.

But also: Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals — just one more than All Whites star Elijah Just — and Pau Cubarsi has been excellent in the centre of the defence.

Best World Cup finish: Champions in 2010.

Do not say this to a Spanish fan: Are you going to finish that Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, or what?

National dish: Paella — saffron-infused rice, veges, often seafood.

Musical star: They call Enrique Iglesias the “king of Latin pop”. He has four children with former tennis star Anna Kournikova.

Meikle’s prediction: Some feel these are the two best teams remaining. It will be close, but Mbappe scores to cap a 3-2 win for France.

England v Argentina

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

When: Tomorrow, 7am

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates his team beating DR Congo in the Round of 32.

How they got here: It’s coming home. Topped Group L easily enough with wins over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0) and a 0-0 draw with Ghana. Recovered from a poor start to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the first knockout round, beat Mexico 3-2 in the game of the tournament, and edged Norway 3-2 after extra time in the quarterfinals.

Key man: Heyyyyyyy Jude. If it is coming home, it is because Jude Bellingham has arrived as the future of English football.

But also: Star striker Harry Kane, like Bellingham, has six goals. Jordan Pickford is an exceptional goalkeeper, and Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice dominate the midfield.

Best World Cup finish: It last came home in 1966.

Do not say this to an English fan: Can you stop singing “It’s coming home”, please?

National dish: The quieter villages might go for a Sunday roast or fish and chips, but the most popular dish in the land is chicken tikka masala.To be eaten while watching football come home.

Musical star: It starts and ends with the Beatles. Nothing has ever come close to the four lads from Liverpool. And as they famously sang in their 1963 hit It Won’t Be Long: “Now you’re coming, you’re coming on home”.

A fan plays a drum adorned with images of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona before Argentina’s quarterfinal match against Switzerland.

How they got here: Breezed through Group J with wins over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1). Unexpectedly got taken to extra time before squeezing past Cape Verde 3-2, came from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2, and scored twice in extra time to beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Key man: You might have heard of him. Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer of all time, is a cyborgian 39 and has eight goals at the tournament.

But also: Emiliano Martinez is an elite goalkeeper, Enzo Fernandez prowls the midfield and Julian Alvarez is a perfect partner for Messi.

Best World Cup finish: Champions in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

Do not say this to an Argentinian fan: I really think Pele was twice as good as Maradona.

National dish: Beef. Lots and lots of beef.

Musical star: Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina...

Meikle’s prediction: Messi is a modern miracle, and Argentina are battle-hardened. But of course it’s coming home. England 3-2 after extra time.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz