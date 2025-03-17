Campbell finishes third, nets $2.6m payday

Ben Campbell plays a shot during the second day of the Singapore leg of the LIV Golf League. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell has netted a $2.6 million payday in Singapore this morning.

The 33-year-old finished third in the Singapore leg of the LIV Golf League, shooting rounds of 67, 68 and 68 to finish 11-under par in the three-day tournament.

The result propelled Campbell to 11th on the LIV individual standings.

He finished 15th, 23rd and 35th in the first league's first three events.

Joaquin Niemann claimed a comprehensive win in the Singapore event, finishing 17-under par, to extend his lead at the top of the league standings.

Brooks Koepka finished second, one shot ahead of Campbell on 12-under.

The next LIV event is in Miami from April 4-6.