Catlin headed to NZ Open

John Catlin, seen here teeing off on hole 11 of the International Series India in New Delhi, India last week, now has the New Zealand Open in his sights after dominating the Asian Tour. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The New Zealand Open has confirmed another golfer in red-hot form.

Fresh from clinching the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit title, American golfer John Catlin will lead the strongest Asian Tour field to date at this year’s tournament at Millbrook at the end of the month.

Catlin, 34, who secured his maiden Order of Merit victory last season, was in sensational form throughout the year.

Victories at the International Series Macau and the Saudi Open, with six other top-10 finishes, meant he claimed the season-long merit title ahead of Queenstown star Ben Campbell.

"I’m incredibly proud to have secured the Order of Merit title last year. The consistency I was able to achieve was arguably the best patch of golf in my career so far," Catlin said.

"I’m really excited to be coming back to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open. It’s a tournament I’ve always wanted to win, and the competition this year will be as strong as ever.

"The course at Millbrook Resort is stunning, and I’m excited to return."

Catlin’s efforts led to him winning the Kyi Hla Han Award for player of the year on the Asian Tour.

It was the second time he had won the award and was the icing on the cake for a remarkable season that included a 59 on day three in Macau. It was the first sub-60 shot on the Asian Tour.

"We are thrilled to welcome John back to the New Zealand Open," tournament director Michael Glading said.

"His success last season was extraordinary, and it’s great that John is making his way back to Queenstown for the first time since 2020."

Catlin is not the only high-profile Asian Tour player heading to Queenstown.

Seven of the top 12 players in the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit will be at Millbrook.

Campbell will be joined by the likes of Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand), M.J. Maguire (United States), Miguel Tabuena (Philippines), Taichi Kho (Hong Kong), Steve Lewton (England), Jbe’ Kruger (South Africa), Jeunghun Wang (Korea) and Travis Smyth (Australia) all taking to the fairways later this month.

Another feature of this year’s Asian Tour entries is the inclusion of veteran players Scott Hend (a close runner-up at the New Zealand Open last year), and Liang Wenchong — one of China’s most successful golfers, with 21 wins worldwide.

"It’s great to have so many top players from the Asian Tour in the field this year, from such a wide variety of countries. This is a real feature of the Asian Tour and we are delighted to partner with them," Glading said.

— APL