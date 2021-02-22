Clear wins in strokeplay champs

Maddie May (right), of Christchurch, is congratulated by her caddy Pip Idour, of Dunedin, after winning the South Island strokeplay champs, held at St Clair Golf Course at the weekend. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Daylight was second at the South Island strokeplay championships at St Clair Golf Club yesterday.

There was a convincing win by Maddie May in the female division, while Kazumi Kobori was utterly dominant in the male division.

May hit 16 under to win by 11 shots over the four rounds, while Kobori ended up on 24 under after hitting a 65 yesterday.

He ended up winning by 16 shots and set a record for the championships at the course, beating Denzel Ieremia who hit 22 under in 2015.

May hit a one under 73 yesterday to win the tournament for the first time.

The 16-year-old St Andrew’s College pupil said she just went out and played her game.

"I just accepted everything that came to me. There was plenty of birdie opportunities out there and I just took it as it came along," May said.

She had been struggling with her game a bit so it was good to bag the win, she said. She is set to head to the United States next year to attend the University of Mississippi.

Kobori shot rounds of 64, 66, 65 and another 65 yesterday for a commanding win. Jaeseung Na, of Auckland, finished second.

Kobori (19) was in great touch round the course, saying he felt he played solidly all weekend.

He also won the event two years ago. Over the past month he won the Otago and Southland strokeplay events and finished runner-up in the Canterbury strokeplay championships.

"I’ve played here five times and this was the first time it was over 20degC and did not rain or get windy," he said.

"So that helps a lot. I’m playing pretty solid at the moment. Just been working on a few things — the mechanics of my swing, ball striking."

Turning professional is somewhere on the radar but Kobori is in no rush. Despite finishing on 24 under, he still left a lot of shots out there.

"I’m not good enough yet [to go pro]. I made too many errors out there. If I had got something like 32 under I would be more ready ... I’ve got to get my game a bit more sharper and then just go from there."

The Rangiora golfer will head to Manawatu this week to play in a Super 6’s event.

It was the last time St Clair will host the South Island strokeplay championships.